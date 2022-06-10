CHICAGO (WAND) - Illinois leaders announced next steps for issuing Conditional Adult Use Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses to applicants selected in three 2021 lotteries.
Before licenses can be issued, applicants are required to finalize statutory compliance checks, the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation said in a press release. Starting June 16, IDFPR wants to issue conditional licenses to applicants selected in the lotteries in three waves:
- Wave 1, on or before July 22, 2022. Naperville-Chicago-Elgin BLS Region.
- Wave 2, on or before August 5, 2022. Other BLS Regions with multiple licenses available.
- Wave 3, on or before August 19, 2022. BLS Regions with a single license available.
Leaders said the pace of licensing will determine how quickly applicant compliance checks can be verified.
“Today marks the beginning of the next chapter of the most equitable adult-use cannabis program in the country,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “After signing the most equity-centered program in the country into law, expunging thousands of low-level cannabis convictions, and investing tens of millions of dollars in cannabis proceeds in communities failed by the war on drugs, we are about to more than double the number of adult use cannabis dispensaries in Illinois. This means countless more opportunities for communities that have suffered from historic disinvestment to join this growing industry and ensure its makeup reflects the diversity of our state.”
“We recognize this is a long-awaited day by many seeking to join the most diverse and inclusive adult use cannabis industry of any state and IDFPR is prepared to take the next steps forward together,” said Mario Treto, Jr., secretary of IDFPR. “Our agency is ready to work with applicants throughout the next stage so they may obtain their licenses and join Illinois’ robust adult use cannabis industry.”
