SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Businesses with at least 100 workers will have to give the Illinois government information about employees as part of a new law.
SB 1847, which was signed by Gov. JB Pritzker, seeks to have these businesses give certain information to the Illinois Department of Labor about employees and their pay beginning in 2022. The change will require qualifying, private employers to submit information in line with current Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) requirements.
State officials said the focus of this law is to make sure there is pay equity among Illinois employers.
“The legislation requires businesses to disclose specific worker data, to ensure that disparities do not exist regarding pay equity at large employers," said Illinois Department of Labor Director Michael Kleinik. "It’s important to note the Illinois Department of Labor takes seriously the collection of this information. IDOL will ensure no individually identifiable details will be available to the public. The forthcoming changes are the result of productive conversations with IDOL, the General Assembly and groups representing businesses across the state."
Businesses that had 100 or more employees as of March 23, 2021, will have to apply for an Equal Pay Registration Certificate (EPRC) between March 24, 2022 and March 23, 2024. Qualifying businesses that started operation after March 23, 2021 must apply for a EPRC within three years, but not before Jan. 1, 2024. Recertification is required every two years.
EPRC applications must be completed online. More guidance will come from the Illinois Department of Labor about the process of applying.
Equal pay information required to be collected by IDOL includes:
- A copy of the EEO-1 filed with the EEOC
- A list of all employees during the past calendar year, separated by gender, race and ethnicity
- The county in which the employee works
- The date the employee started with the business
- Any additional information deemed necessary to determine if pay equity exists
- An equal pay compliance statement signed by an authorized agent of the business
The governor's office said this law is an initiative of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus and was passed as part of the Equity Pillar legislation in January 2021.
