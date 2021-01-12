ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker has activated members of the Illinois National Guard in support of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
About 200 members of the state's National Guard will be sent to the 59th Presidential Inauguration, which is set for Jan. 20. The list of activated troops includes:
- 100 Illinois Army National Guard Military Police Soldiers from the 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade's 33rd Military Police Battalion
- Small medical team to support the Military Police
- 45 Security Forces Airmen from the 183rd Wing based in Springfield, the 126th Air Refueling Wing based at Scott Air Force Base and the 182nd Airlift Wing based in Peoria for inauguration
- 30 Airmen from the Illinois Air National Guard for communication, logistics and religious support
- About 10 Soldiers with the 5th Civil Support Team, based in Bartonville, to support the District of Columbia National Guard's 33rd Civil Support Team
“Supporting the presidential inauguration is a great opportunity for the Illinois National Guard to be part of history and represent the state of Illinois,” said Maj. Gen. Richard Neely, the adjutant general of Illinois and commander of the Illinois National Guard. “Our Soldiers and Airmen are highly trained and I have full confidence in their abilities to support local and federal agencies as needed.”
A press release said the Illinois National Guard will help federal and local agencies with ensuring safety and security during the Jan. 20 inauguration.
