SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is announcing the issuance of more than $65.6 million in water infrastructure loans to local governments and sanitary districts for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 (October – December).
The Illinois EPA State Revolving Fund Program provides low-interest loans, that fund wastewater, stormwater, and drinking water projects.
Three of the loan recipients qualified for a total of more than $3 million in principal forgiveness.
This is in addition to more than $5.3 million of funding recently announced for lead service line replacement projects issued by Illinois EPA in the second quarter.
“Communities throughout Illinois continue to face the challenges of aging wastewater and drinking water infrastructure,” said Director John J. Kim. “The Illinois EPA State Revolving Fund provides cost-saving loans to communities and water reclamation districts to meet the needs of their residents and customers.”
Illinois EPA’s State Revolving Fund includes two loan programs, the Water Pollution Control Loan Program which funds both wastewater and stormwater projects, and the Public Water Supply Loan Program for drinking water projects.
The state matching funds for FY2020-2024 are being provided through the Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan.
Projects funded in FY22 receive an interest rate of 1.11% for both wastewater and drinking water loans.
A complete list of FY22 second quarter loan recipients is below.
October – December 2021 Loans
Description
Loan Amount
Principal Forgiveness
Village of Bartlett
Cook, DuPage, and Kane Counties
The Village will use the funding to modify the wastewater treatment plant at Stearns Road, including installation of a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) control system. Many components of the existing plant have exceeded their useful design life. These updates will improve energy efficiency, reliability, process control and ease of operation.
$37,000,000.00
City of Galena
Jo Daviess County
The City will demolish the existing Industrial Park pump station and construct new water main. The improvements will address water flow, hydraulic problems and pressure issues the City’s water system has experienced.
$1,435,991.47,
$400,000.00
Village of
Lake Villa
LakeCounty
The Village will rehabilitate the Grand Avenue Sanitary Sewer to accommodate the planned Grand Avenue Widening and Dry Land Bridge Project. Manholes will be chemically grouted, relined and elevated to conform with the new pavement.
$431,141.94
Village of
Lake Villa
Lake County
The Village will also relocate the Grand Avenue Water Main to accommodate the Grand Avenue Widening and Dry Land Bridge Project. The existing water main will be abandoned, and new water main will be installed.
$656,735.12
Village of
Cook and Will Counties
The Village will install a 500,000-gallon elevated tank to provide potable water storage and additional controls to facilitate water flow. The existing ground level reservoir has been leaking and a new elevated water tank is the most cost-effective replacement.
$3,490,670.00
Kishwaukee Water Reclamation District
DeKalb County
The District will consolidate the Village of Malta and Kishwaukee Community College’s wastewater treatment by decommissioning their existing wastewater treatment facilities and connecting their service to the Kishwaukee WRD. By consolidating, annual expenses will be reduced and future costs for users of the Kishwaukee WRD will be spread over more users to avoid substantial rate increase.
$7,122,910.00
$2,068,436.50
Metropolitan Water Reclamation District
Cook County
The District will replace boilers in the pump and blower building and digester complex of the Hanover Park Water Reclamation Plant (HPWRP). Five digester/natural gas boilers will be removed from the complex and new models will be installed, piping and all electrical equipment will be replaced. A new engineering field office will be constructed.
$13,499,843.32
City of Wood River
Madison County
The City will construct the East End Detention Basin consisting of ditch closure and infiltration chambers, a new stormwater detention basin, pump station, force main, storm sewers and necessary appurtenances. This project will help prevent overflows during storm events.
$2,045,648.75
$613,694.63
TOTALS
$65,682,940.60
$3,082,131.13
