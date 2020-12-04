SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Fire Safety Alliance (IFSA) is providing gifts for child burn victims at St. John's Hospital this holiday season.
IFSA had been working with fire departments across the state over the last month to wrap more than 1,500 gifts that will be distributed to Burn Units located in Illinois, including nearly 200 gifts to St. John’s Hospital.
Departments received the toys, wrapping paper, scissors, and tape to allow for a gift-wrapping party at their stations.
“As the holiday season approaches, we see an increase in residential fires because of holiday cooking, candles, loose decorations, and even unwatered Christmas trees. There is nothing more heartbreaking than responding to a home fire and having to rescue family members with burn injuries. We know that treatments and the recovery process is very painful and difficult, and we wish everyone speedy and healthy recoveries,” said Chief Joe Dukeman of the Atwood Fire Protection District, one of the departments that participated in the gift-wrapping.
“Each year, approximately 485,000 people receive some level of medical treatment for a burn injury, explained Executive Director, Philip Zaleski. He added, “Of those injuries, 40,000 of those cases result in hospitalization that can last anywhere from weeks to months depending on the severity of the injury.”
Each year, staff members from the St. John’s Hospital Burn Unit spend seven days at the IFSA’s signature program, Camp “I Am Me” – Illinois’ camp for young burn survivors.
“The Illinois Fire Safety Alliance’s mission is not only to educate Illinois residents on fire safety and burn prevention, but also to support both children and adults that have been affected by burn injuries. We are so thankful for the time and effort given by the fire departments across the state as well as all of the support and cooperation from St. John’s Hospital. Hopefully we can bring some smiles to children while they are being treated for their injuries,” added IFSA Program Coordinator, Riley Anderson.
