SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois legislative leaders frequently use the final minutes of session to celebrate unity and bipartisanship. Although, the closing messages from the top Democrat and Republican in the House early Saturday morning show there is growing division in the chamber.
The $50.6 billion budget passed on a partisan vote, but the battle across the aisle continues.
"You gave a false hope for a new day," said House Republican Leader Tony McCombie (R-Savanna). "The House Republicans were denied participation in many things, but most importantly this year's budget process."
The House Minority Leader thanked representatives and staff for their hard work throughout the spring session. However, she also stressed that Democrats were unwilling to work with Republicans. Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch said that isn't true.
"I don't just talk the talk. I walk the walk," Welch said. "Every single person who has asked for a meeting in this body has gotten that meeting."
McCombie asked Welch to put aside political agendas and allow the House to vote on Republican proposals. She stressed that lawmakers should pass plans to protect state employees for the Department of Corrections and Department of Children and Family Services, lift up law enforcement, and increase penalties for people committing crimes.
"Respect parental rights and respect women who don't agree with you," McCombie added. "Address our immense pension liability, high property taxes, and stop growing our government."
However, Welch explained he asked McCombie several times if she could guarantee Republican votes on the budget or other key proposals. The Speaker never got an answer from McCombie until Republicans voted against each of those bills.
"Work with us and put some votes on the board. Put it on the board," Welch shouted. "Put it on the board. Don't just talk. Walk with us."
McCombie said her caucus still has hope for the future.
"This hopes gives us the strength to fight for Illinois families and businesses and to help them succeed. We reject any sentiment to deter us," McCombie said.
Meanwhile, Welch said many Republicans will go back home to their districts and brag about investments included in the Fiscal Year 2024 budget they voted against. He also celebrated Democratic plans to protect reproductive rights, hold the firearm industry accountable for gun violence, and lower the cost of prescription drugs.
"On many issues, we're polar opposites. You've seen that here tonight," Welch told McCombie. "But every time we spoke in my office, in the hallways, or here on the floor, let me say this to be clear, I've never questioned your integrity or your intentions. I do believe the Republicans have made an excellent choice in choosing you as the leader. But put some votes on the board, my friend."
Lawmakers will return to the Capitol Complex for veto session this fall. The House and Senate are scheduled to convene October 24-26 and November 7-9.
