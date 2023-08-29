SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois Democratic lawmakers hope to pass a plan this fall to allow prisoners to vote. The state already allows people held in county jails to register and vote, but people serving time in prisons do not have the same rights.
Rep. La Shawn Ford (D-Chicago) believes every American should have the right to vote. Ford told WAND News Tuesday that people are sent to prison to be rehabilitated and become productive citizens. He stressed that there is no better time to get people civically engaged.
"This is already the law in two states and the District of Columbia," Ford explained. "Vermont and Maine actually have never taken away the right for people in prison to vote."
Anyone convicted of a felony would have their right to vote restored and be eligible to vote within two weeks of incarceration. Ford's plan would also apply to people on probation, supervised release, electric monitoring or furlough.
"We need to make sure that the people that are 'voiceless' as it relates to their future have someone to stand up for them for justice," Ford said.
Local election authorities could be required to work with the Illinois Department of Corrections to ensure prisoners can register to vote and receive vote by mail ballots.
While many Republicans have strongly opposed recent criminal justice laws in Illinois, Ford said he is optimistic that his GOP colleagues can support accessibility and democracy heading into the 2024 election.
"I think there's a saying that goes justice delayed is justice denied," Ford said. "This is a delay, and it's unnecessary."
House Bill 39 has not been assigned to a committee. Although, Ford said he is working with advocates to line up more co-sponsors for the legislation.
"You're not hurting anyone by allowing someone to vote, but you are hurting people by not allowing it," Ford added. "You're hurting not only the person, but you're hurting society as well."
Lawmakers are scheduled to return to Springfield for veto session from October 24-26 and November 7-9.
