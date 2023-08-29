Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming clear overnight. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming clear overnight. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.