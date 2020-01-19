SPRINGFIELD (WAND) - The Illinois Senate elected a new president today and it's Senator Don Harmon.
This after John Cullerton officially resigned from his role after serving for 19 years.
Cullerton announced he'd be stepping down back in November.
Harmon's primary opposition in the race to become the new Senate leader was Sen. Kimberly Lightford, the current Senate majority leader.
Harmon has been an assistant majority leader in the Senate, where he's served since 2003. Harmon represents the 39th District, which is directly north of Lightford's district and includes parts of Oak Park, Franklin Park, Melrose Park, Bensenville and more, including O'Hare International Airport.