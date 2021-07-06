(WAND)- Due to a low collection of blood donations over the course of the holiday weekend, ImpactLife will be hosting four mobile blood drives in the upcoming weeks.
To be eligible for blood donation, you must be at least 17 years of age or 16 with parental permission and weigh more than 110 pounds.
A photo I.D. will be required to donate, and if you have any questions about eligibility, call ImpactLife at (800) 747-5401.
Donors will receive a $10 gift card or a performance pullover and be entered into a drawing to win a $500 gift card.
The bloodmobile units will be at the following locations:
Warrensburg Latham High School Community Blood Drive
Wednesday, July 14, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Bloodmobile, Casey's General Store, Warrensburg, IL
(Donors who last gave blood on or before 5/19/21 are eligible to give at this drive.)
Macon County Farm Bureau Community Blood Drive
Saturday, July 17, 7:30 am - 10:30 am
Bloodmobile, 1150 W Pershing Rd., Decatur, IL
(Donors who last gave blood on or before 5/22/21 are eligible to give at this drive.)
Macon County Community Blood Drive
Wednesday, July 14, 8:00 am - 11:00 am
Bloodmobile in Municipal Lot, 141 S Main Street, Decatur, IL
(Donors who last gave blood on or before 5/19/21 are eligible to give at this drive.)
Decatur YMCA Community Blood Drive
Tuesday, July 13, 8:00 am - 11:30 am
Bloodmobile, 220 W. McKinley Ave., Decatur, IL
(Donors who last gave blood on or before 5/18/21 are eligible to give at this drive.)
To schedule an appointment at any of the locations contact ImapctLife at 800-747-5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use the corresponding codes to locate each drive.
Location web codes:
Warrensburg- 60831
Macon County Farm Bureau- 60834
Macon County-60858
Decatur YMCA-60739
The Warrensburg blood drive is seeking 20+ donors to help earn grant money for scholarships.
Blood donation can take about 45 minutes to one hour to complete.
Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.
ImpactLife is the exclusive provider to Decatur Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.