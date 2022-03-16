SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Shelby County inmate who charged at and attacked a correctional officer has been found guilty.
On July 27, 2021, Joshua D. White became angry with correctional officers when they directed him back to his cell after dinner. He initially complied when they tried to shut the cell door, but then charged an officer, grabbing him and striking him forcefully on the left side of the head with a closed fist. Death threats were also made against the officer.
The officer suffered a concussion as a result of the attack and missed several days of work.
White was found guilty of aggravated battery to a correctional institution employee resulting in bodily harm. The jury's unanimous verdict came after only seven minutes of deliberations.
His $100,000 bond was revoked after the verdict was read. Sentencing is scheduled for May 16, 2022.
White faces probation to three to 14 years in prison.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.