SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Five separate traffic crashes involving state police squad cars happened Thursday, troopers said in a press release.
There were two troopers hit in District 9 - Springfield, one in District 8 - Metamore, one in District 10 - Pesotum, and one in District 2 - Elgin. Troopers said four of the five were related to the Move Over Law, also known as Scott's Law.
At about 1:35 p.m. Thursday, state police said a District 9 trooper was involved in traffic control on the right shoulder of I-55 southbound at mile post 105 near Sherman. The car was stopped with emergency lights on.
Troopers said a gray Kenworth semi-truck driven by 31-year-old Juan Carlos Sanchez Serna of Del Rio, Texas, sideswiped the squad car. There were no injuries in the crash, but Sanchez Serna was cited on allegations of failure to yield to an emergency vehicle (Scott's Law violation) and driving too fast for conditions.
In the second crash, which occurred at about 3:24 p.m. Thursday, a District 8 trooper was in the left lane of Interstate 39 southbound at mile post 9 near El Paso while trying to close lanes for a multi-vehicle crash. The stationary vehicle had its lights activated. A series of simultaneous crashes happened, pushing a pickup truck into the rear of the squad car. No injuries were reported.
At about 4:27 p.m., a District 9 trooper was moving eastbound on I-72 at mile post 82 in Sangamon County. Troopers said a white 2002 Oldsmobile Alero driven by 22-year-old Cameron T. Withee of Jacksonville, was moving westbound and hit the squad car. No injuries were reported in this crash, but state police cited Withee for driving with a canceled, suspended or revoked Illinois license and driving too fast for conditions.
The fourth crash occurred at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, when troopers said a District 10 master sergeant was stopped in the right lane of I-74 westbound near mile post 177 in Champaign County. The car had its lights activated. A white 2014 Freightliner semi-truck, driven by Kadar Saleiman of Houston, failed to yield to an emergency vehicle, slid on the road and hit the rear of a squad car, troopers said. There were no injuries, but Saleiman was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
In the fifth crash, authorities said a District 2 sergeant was assisting a driver on Interstate 290 westbound at Thorndale Avenue in DuPage County. The car was stopped on the right shoulder with lights activated. Troopers said a blue 2015 Chevrolet SUV driven by Harold E. Murphy III, 59, of Lakemoor failed to yield to the stopped emergency vehicle, slid on the road and hit the back of the squad car.
Troopers said both Murphy and the sergeant suffered minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. State police cited Murphy for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle (Scott's Law violation).
“Inclement weather presents a greater risk to everyone, especially our Troopers working day and night to assist motorists on the road,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “We need you, the motoring public, to help them out by slowing down and moving over when approaching first responders on the roadway. We want everyone to make it home safely.”
Troopers said so far in 2022, there have been eight ISP squad cars it in relation to Scott's Law. Three troopers were injured in Scott's Law related crashes.
To follow Scott's Law, drivers must slow down and move over when approaching an emergency vehicle or any vehicle that has emergency or hazard lights on.
A violator of Scott's Law has committed a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or over $10,000 for a first offense. Should the violation result in an injury, the violator's driver's license is suspended for a mandatory time of anywhere from six months to two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.