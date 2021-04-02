BRIGHTON, Ill. (WAND) - State police report a fatal officer-involved shooting occurred Thursday night in Macoupin County.
The Macoupin County County Sheriff's Office and Brighton police responded at 7:04 p.m. Thursday to a residence in the 100 block of North St. in Brighton for a well-being check. Authorities said the caller, 47-year-old James A. Iler of Brighton, made an "alarming statement" in a call to police that warranted checking on his well-being.
Three Macoupin County deputies and one Brighton officer responded. Officers spent about 50 minutes talking to Iler, and authorities said he charged at one of the deputies while armed with a knife. The deputy fired two shots at Iler and Iler fell to the ground.
Troopers said authorities administered CPR to Iler, but he died from his wounds while on the scene. No officers were injured.
Authorities said this is an active and ongoing investigation. They did not release any further information.
Anyone who might know information related to this investigation should call Illinois State Police Zone 6 Investigations at (618)571-4124 or Crime Stoppers at (866)371-8477. Calls to Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous.
