PESOTUM, Ill. (WAND) - A master sergeant who needed multiple open-heart surgeries is back to work after a long recovery.
State police with District 10 in Pesotum said the person who needed the treatment is Master Sgt. Tom Lillard. He has returned to patrol after back-to-back surgeries.
Lillard could be seen smiling in a picture posted to Facebook by District 10.
