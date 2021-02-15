MACOMB, Ill. (WAND) - Macomb has announced its first Black police chief will take over later in 2021.
Lt. Jerel Jones will become police chief on May 3, according to NBC affiliate WGEM. He will take over on the day of Chief Curt Barker's retirement.
Jones seeks inspiration from other Black figures in law enforcement, including his grandfather, who is retired from the Chicago police force, and retired Macomb police officers OJ Clark and Bill Thorpe.
Michael Inman, Macomb's mayor, said Jones is the right person to take the position.
"Comes to accept an administrative position with the sheriff's department where he's in charge of patrol investigations and also training," he said. "So what reason do we have to go looking elsewhere we've got just exactly what we need in our own backyard?"
Jones said he wants to listen to what the community has to say. He said he will make sure all communities are served "with pride and excellence" and that "everyone is included and everyone is appreciated."
Jones has experience in multiple different police departments, including the WIU Office of Public Safety, the Bradley University Police Department and the McDonough County Sheriff's Department.
Jones has a degree from Western Illinois University in law enforcement and justice administration, along with a masters in law enforcement and justice administration.
