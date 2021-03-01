MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Lake Land College in Mattoon announced fall 2021 plans include a mix of in-person, virtual and online learning.
Plans for the fall semester are designed around students, the school said, and students will be able to choose the format they prefer when building their schedules.
“We are excited to plan for a more traditional mix of class offerings for the fall,” President Josh Bullock said. “We are grateful for the resiliency of our students, faculty and staff. We have learned a great deal in the past 12 months and will be holding on to things that are working well in the online environment to support students and their learning.
“We are hopeful that our nation will continue on a positive trajectory in mitigating COVID-19 and that employees and students will soon have the opportunity to receive a vaccination. We will remain flexible in planning, while closely following local, state and national guidelines."
Bullock went on to say the school's safety protocols, which were established in 2020, are "working well." He said Lake Land College plans to continue with them into the summer and fall. Masks, daily self-screenings and social distancing will continue to be required.
Summer and fall class schedules are available on the Lake Land College website. Students can connect with campus officers of faculty and staff by phone, email, Zoom or in-person by appointment.
Officials said Lake Land's summer schedule will follow a "more traditional summer mix of modalities" in which classes are offered online or virtually with some in-person options. For the fall schedule, students have the option to choose from in-person, online or virtual modalities for many classes.
Lake Land said in virtual classes, students should expect to meeting online at specific scheduled times.
Click here to learn more about Lake Land College or to get started in the enrollment process. Registration for both terms will start on March 24.
