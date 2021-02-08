PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - Due to a large fight involving teens, Elevate Trampoline Park said it is ending its "teen nights" at all Illinois locations.
It happened Saturday night, according to NBC affiliate WEEK. Police reported responding to the Peoria business on North Allen Road for a "large group of juveniles fighting inside the business."
Officers saw multiple people leaving upon arrival, then entered to see people were punching and pulling hair. Officers remained at the park until all teens were picked up by their parents.
Detectives are working to figure out who and what started the fighters by looking at security video. They did not make any juvenile arrests.
Elevate declined to comment on the fight, but said its staff is "working in full cooperation with the police department." They want anyone with information about the cause of the fight or the people involved to call Peoria police.
Officials said the former teen nights will now feature "open jump" time instead.
"We are committed more than ever on focusing our efforts to maintain a family friendly environment, where everyone who enters our doors, both guests and staff members, are respected and treated with kindness at all times. This will continue to be a priority going forward," the statement said.
