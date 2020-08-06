CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Law enforcement officials said car thefts have recently increased in Champaign County.
As a result, the Champaign County Sheriff's Office, Champaign police and Urbana police issued a reminder to citizens that cars should always be locked, keys should not be left in vehicles and valuables should not be in places that a person passing by can easily see.
Many of the recent crimes were committed by juveniles, authorities said. Cars were left unlocked and keys were in vehicles in those cases.
“Many times, theft of any kind, including vehicle theft, is a crime of opportunity,” stated Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman. “Vehicles that are easy to steal are more likely to be stolen. Champaign County residents need to be proactive in protecting their property from theft.”
In their words, law enforcement issued the following additional safety reminders:
- Thieves prefer to work in the dark. Park in secure, well-lit areas near other vehicles if possible – especially at night.
- Always be aware of your surroundings.
- If you have a car alarm, do not forget to activate it.
- Do not leave your vehicle title in the car. Too often a car thief is pulled over and gets away from the police because he or she can produce the auto registration.
Anyone who is a victim of vehicle theft should immediately file a stolen vehicle report with police and file a theft claim with their insurance company. Police may ask for license plate number, make, model and year of the vehicle, and vehicle identification number.
Authorities said many burglary and theft arrests happen because of alert citizens contacting police. Residents are encouraged to report suspicious behavior.
