SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Volunteer firefighters could receive a $500 tax credit starting next year. The plan is gaining strong support following the deadly dust storm pileup on I-55 last week.
Democrats and Republicans are coming together to back the proposed tax break. The Illinois Firefighters Association said Monday this could be a new incentive to address the critical shortage of volunteer firefighters. Sponsors said it will also be a thank you for dedication and hard work.
"We need to ensure that we have enough first responders and volunteer firefighters and personnel to show up at these scenes and to show up at any scene wherever it is in the state to ensure that we can save lives and try to help people as best as possible," said Sen. Steve McClure (R-Springfield).
The plan would apply to volunteer firefighters who serve at least nine months and make less than $10,000 each year. Lawmakers also spent time Monday honoring the Central Illinois heroes who responded to the deadly pileup accident during the dust storm on May 1.
"I accept this on behalf of the responders that were out there in unimaginable conditions in a scene that looked more like a Hollywood movie than it did a section of I-55," said MABAS Division 56 President Kevin Schott.
Schott and other first responders said the majority of emergency workers at the scene were volunteers. He noted that volunteer fire departments save taxpayers a "tremendous" amount of money each year and the tax credit would help brave men and women on the front lines.
Recent FEMA data show over 85% of fire departments across the state rely on volunteers and lawmakers say it would be catastrophic without them.
"They weren't bitten by radioactive spiders. They don't come from a planet far far away," said Sen. Christopher Belt (D-Swansea). "They don't have a tool belt to get them out of any issues that arise in front of them. Their biggest super power is their heart."
Sen. Neil Anderson (R-Moline) serves as a professional firefighter in his district and stressed Senate Bill 2253 is the least lawmakers can do.
"The business of firefighting - whether professional or volunteer - is organizing chaos," Anderson said. "This is what we do. And that's what these gentlemen did nearly flawlessly that day."
Sponsors said the tax credit would cost and estimated $10-$12 million annually. They hope it can be included in the Fiscal Year 2024 budget.
Adam Pennock responded to the dust storm his first day as Litchfield's Chief. He told reporters it is great to see support for volunteers who put their lives on the line each shift.
"That's one thing that I was tasked with when I was hired," Pennock said. "How are you going to recruit volunteers? Honestly, I didn't know. But seeing these folks come together and stand this legislation up to get support and be bipartisan is going to be instrumental in recruitment."
Other fire advocates said first responders don't do their job in a partisan fashion. Schott noted that partisan politics can sometimes get in the way of good policies in Springfield. Although, he said it is heartwarming to see strong support for this tax credit for volunteers.
The General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn on May 19.
