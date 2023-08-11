SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Lawmakers are reacting after learning the Illinois Supreme Court's decision in Caulkins v. Pritzker (assault weapons ban case).
In a 4-3 ruling posted at 9 a.m. Friday, the State Supreme Court ruled the assault weapons bans to be constitutional.
The State Supreme Court stated, "The Protect Illinois Communities Act restricts firearms and related items that the Act defines as 'an assault weapon, assault weapon attachment, .50 caliber - 2 - rifle, or .50 caliber cartridge' (collectively, assault weapons) and 'large capacity ammunition feeding device[s],' commonly known as large capacity magazines. Certain restrictions do not apply to law enforcement agencies and individuals who complete firearms training as part of their employment in law enforcement, corrections, the military, and private security (trained professionals) and individuals who possessed assault weapons or LCMs before the restrictions became effective (grandfathered individuals)."
Governor JB Pritzker issued the following statement in response to the Illinois Supreme Court ruling upholding the Protect Illinois Communities Act:
“I am pleased that the Illinois Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of the Protect Illinois Communities Act. This is a commonsense gun reform law to keep mass-killing machines off of our streets and out of our schools, malls, parks, and places of worship. Illinoisans deserve to feel safe in every corner of our state—whether they are attending a Fourth of July Parade or heading to work—and that’s precisely what the Protect Illinois Communities Act accomplishes. This decision is a win for advocates, survivors, and families alike because it preserves this nation-leading legislation to combat gun violence and save countless lives.”
State Senator Julie Morrison (D-Lake Forest) released the following statement after the Illinois Supreme Court upheld the General Assembly’s assault weapons ban:
“I commend the Illinois Supreme Court for taking appropriate action to ensure our state becomes safer. Military-style weapons designed for war have no use on our streets and in our neighborhoods.”
Senator Morrison first led an assault weapon ban bill in 2017. The measure passed in January, which came just six after she said she and her family ran for their lives during the 2022 Fourth of July mass shooting in Highland Park.
State Senator Sally Turner (R-Beason) said, “Today’s ruling is both disappointing and unsurprising. While the Illinois Supreme Court has chosen today to rule against law-abiding gun owners, the federal judicial system will have the final say on this blatantly unconstitutional law on the merits of our 2nd Amendment.”
Illinois Senate President Don Harmon (D-Oak Park) said, “This is a victory for common sense. Weapons of war have no place on our streets. I am proud to have worked on it and even prouder to see it upheld in court today.”
Harmon was the sponsor of the legislation creating the assault weapons ban.
The Gun Violence Prevention PAC (G-PAC) released the following statement from John Schmidt, a former U.S. Associate Attorney General and member of the Executive Board of G-PAC, in support of the Illinois Supreme Court decision to uphold the state’s ban on assault weapons and large-capacity magazines:
“The Illinois Supreme Court decision today upholding the Illinois ban on assault weapons and large capacity magazines is good news for the safety of Illinois families. Under the Court’s decision, we will continue to be protected by the ban on the sale of these devices in Illinois. They are not needed for self-defense or other lawful purposes. They are weapons of choice for mass killers and gangs, and others who want to maximize force for illegal purposes. They do not belong in our state. The Court rightly rejected the argument that the exemption from the ban for trained military and law enforcement personnel violates “equal protection” under the Illinois Constitution. It also correctly found to be reasonable the provision that allows weapons purchased prior to the ban to be retained by the owners. The separate federal court cases raising federal constitutional issues have been argued in the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, and we look forward to a decision shortly. The ban remains fully in effect. G-PAC and others who worked to pass the new law welcome the continued positive court results on its legality.”
