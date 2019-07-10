(WAND) - Legislators are calling for a repeal of the recently approved Reproductive Health Act and for new definitions of the viability of unborn children.
State Representatives Allen Skillicorn (R-Crystal Lake), Bard Halbrook (R-Shelbyville), Amy Grant (R-Wheaton), and Chris Miller (R-Oakland) are calling for the repeal.
House Bill 3850 was filed. It would create the Illinois Abortion Law of 2019 containing provisions of the Illinois Abortion Law of 1975.
The bill includes provisions defining, "viability to include when in the medical judgement of the attending physician based on the particular facts of the case before the attending physician, the unborn child has a fetal heartbeat, and defining fetal heartbeat as the cardiac activity or the steady and repetitive rhythmic contraction of the fetal heart within the gestational sac."
Legislators said the current abortion law approved reduces medical standards for abortion providers and provides a "pathway for late-term abortions."
"Infants in the third trimester can feel pain and most can survive if born early," Halbrook said. "Abortion in the third trimester is infanticide. What the Democrat majority approved this spring goes beyond even what passed in New York. It is imperative we repeal this horrific legislation."
House Bill 3850 creates the Partial-birth Abortion Ban Act of 2019 and the abortion Performance Refusal Act of 2019.
"There is no question that an unborn child is a human being and we also know that these babies are capable of feeling pain and the more developed the baby is the more this is especially true," Miller said. "A man in Minnesota was recently arrested for throwing a 5-year-old kid off of a third story balcony at the Mall of America. It is horrifying to think of an adult throwing a small child off of a third story balcony. Violence against children is unspeakably cruel and yes, that includes abortion."
House Bill 3850 has been filed and is awaiting assignment to a legislative committee.