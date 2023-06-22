LERNA, Ill. (WAND) - A Lerna man has been missing since June 2.
Illinois State Police are trying to find 55-year-old Ryan L. Waggoner.
Waggoner was last seen at his home in Lerna on Friday, June 2.
He is 5' 8" and 150 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.
He is known to have a black and white Border Collie breed dog named Oliver with him.
Anyone with information is asked to call ISP at (618) 359-6522.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.