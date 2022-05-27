DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — It only takes three words for Chase Larson to get everyone's attention.
Calls of "lifeguard needs assistance" echoed around an empty Splash Cove waterpark this week. Larson is one of several lifeguards training ahead of the park's opening Saturday.
"We want to be prepared and that's what lifeguards are taught to do," he said.
It's hard to beat preparation and experience. This is now Larson's second year at Splash Cove — joining fellow returner JoJo Kostenski back by the pool. The training — while familiar — isn't by any means easy.
"It's definitely exhausting," she said "[We're working] on different lifeguard saves."
It may be exhausting, but it's also rewarding. With a shortage of lifeguards, the water park is thrilled to have them back.
"Having lifeguards that have been here for years coming back is one of the most rewarding things," said aquatics director Tracy Hewitt. "That means they truly enjoyed what they did and they get to come back and be the leaders."
Pool safety is impossible to fake. That's why Splash Cove's lifeguards take their training so seriously.
"No matter what kind of thing is going on, they are able to get them and get them out so they can swim another day," Hewitt said. "One of the main things I talk about with these guards is vigilance. When we don't have vigilance, that's when emergencies and unfortunately accidental drownings happen."
These lifeguards will continue to receive refresher courses throughout the summer to make sure they stay prepared for their current job — and their future one.
"In the future, I'd like to be an EMT," Larson said. "I thought this would be a good place to start [by] getting to save lives and protect people."
Splash Cove needs more lifeguards for the summer. Any interested applicants can apply online by clicking here.
