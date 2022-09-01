SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - LIHEAP applications opened up today in Springfield.
LIHEAP stands for Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. It helps with energy bills from September 1st to May 31st.
Many people who are unemployed or low income rely on the the program to pay for their utilities. Kyanna is the primary caretaker for her 2-year-old son and her mother, who has Multiple Sclorosis.
"Having a two year old and taking care of my mom who's disabled it's a lot of work," said Kyanna. "And the bills just keep getting higher because it's summer, the energy bill just keeps growing. It's just a lot right now."
Kyanna tried to apply for LIHEAP but didn't get her paperwork in on time. To apply for LIHEAP you must have social security cards for everyone in the home, a photo ID for everyone over the age of 18, a copy of your 30-day income, a copy of your electric, gas, or propane bill, and a printoff of your SNAP of TANF amounts.
Arlene Sharp has used LIHEAP for the last 6 years. She says the application process get easier as you do it more.
"It's pretty cut and dry once you've done it," says Sharp. "The good thing is they haven't really changed that much over the years. So you pretty much know ahead of time what you're in for when you get your application"
Sharp got her blank LIHEAP application in the mail this year because she had filled it out before. This helps her because she can no longer drive and also allows her to be ready to submit her application on the first day, especially after coming out of a summer with no utility assistance.
"Well, I live on a fixed income," said Sharp. "So I try to budget that in and sometimes I have to do without a few other things till winter, until I can get the help."
