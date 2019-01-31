LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - A glass container production facility in Lincoln is closing down for good.
Ardagh Group announced it decided to stop production at the plant.
The plant employs about 150 people.
The closure is expected to happen by or before April 30.
The company listed cost reduction as one of the reasons for closing.
Lincoln Plant Manager Bob Burke sent a letter to employees informing them of the closure.
He said employees interested in being considered for jobs at other Ardagh plants need to fill out a transfer request form and submit it to Human Resources no later than Feb. 15.
WAND also put a call into the plant manager for more information.