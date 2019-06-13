(WAND) - A list of the 19 best online community colleges have been released.
Guide to Online Schools listed several local universities in that ranking.
Students in Illinois can earn an associate degree or certificate completely online from the schools.
The average tuition of the schools on this list is $3,985, and the most expensive school featured on the list costs $6,176 per year.
For more information, click HERE.The rankings were:
|John Wood Community College
|$6,176
|Quincy (IL)
|Illinois Central College
|$4,500
|East Peoria, Peoria (IL)
|Sauk Valley Community College
|$4,064
|Dixon (IL)
|College of DuPage
|$4,352
|Glen Ellyn (and 7 others)
|Waubonsee Community College
|$3,840
|Sugar Grove (and 2 others)
|Frontier Community College
|$2,816
|Fairfield (IL)
|College of Lake County
|$3,570
|Grayslake, Vernon Hills (IL)
|Wabash Valley College
|$2,816
|Mount Carmel (IL)
|Lincoln Land Community College
|$4,972
|Springfield (IL)
|Joliet Junior College
|$3,616
|Joliet, Romeoville (IL)
|McHenry County College
|$3,210
|Crystal Lake (IL)
|Lake Land College
|$3,376
|Mattoon (IL)
|Moraine Valley Community College
|$3,875
|Palos Hills (IL)
|Olney Central College
|$2,816
|Olney (IL)
|Richland Community College
|$5,040
|Decatur (IL)
|Lincoln Trail College
|$2,816
|Robinson (and 2 others)
|Southeastern Illinois College
|$4,061
|Harrisburg (IL)
|Spoon River College
|$6,112
|Canton (IL)
|Shawnee Community College
|$3,680
Ullin (IL)