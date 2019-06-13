Richland Community College to hold annual Art Bazaar

(WAND) - A list of the 19 best online community colleges have been released.

Guide to Online Schools listed several local universities in that ranking.

Students in Illinois can earn an associate degree or certificate completely online from the schools.

The average tuition of the schools on this list is $3,985, and the most expensive school featured on the list costs $6,176 per year.

For more information, click HERE.

The rankings were:
#1John Wood Community College$6,176Quincy (IL)
#2Illinois Central College$4,500East Peoria, Peoria (IL)
#3Sauk Valley Community College$4,064Dixon (IL)
#4College of DuPage$4,352Glen Ellyn (and 7 others)
#5Waubonsee Community College$3,840Sugar Grove (and 2 others)
#6Frontier Community College$2,816Fairfield (IL)
#7College of Lake County$3,570Grayslake, Vernon Hills (IL)
#8Wabash Valley College$2,816Mount Carmel (IL)
#9Lincoln Land Community College$4,972Springfield (IL)
#10Joliet Junior College$3,616Joliet, Romeoville (IL)
#11McHenry County College$3,210Crystal Lake (IL)
#12Lake Land College$3,376Mattoon (IL)
#13Moraine Valley Community College$3,875Palos Hills (IL)
#14Olney Central College$2,816Olney (IL)
#15Richland Community College$5,040Decatur (IL)
#16Lincoln Trail College$2,816Robinson (and 2 others)
#17Southeastern Illinois College$4,061Harrisburg (IL)
#18Spoon River College$6,112Canton (IL)
#19Shawnee Community College$3,680

Ullin (IL)