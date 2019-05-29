PEORIA, (WAND) - A list of exhibits that will be shown by the prosecution and defense has been shared for the trial of accused kidnapper and murderer Brendt Christensen.
Christensen is charged with killing Chinese UI scholar Yingying Zhang. She disappeared in June of 2017. Her body has not been found.
The News Gazette reports a stained baseball bat, a roll of duct tape and a maintenance request are some of the pieces of evidence prosecutors plan to present at the trial.
Exhibit lists were filed Tuesday.
Jury selection for the death penalty trial starts Monday.
>>Family of Yingying Zhang comes to Illinois for murder trial
Experts are expected to testify for the prosecution that Zhang's blood was found in Christensen's apartment.
She is presumed dead by the FBI.
The News Gazette reports the defense plans to introduce Christensen's family history, financial records, records from the dating service OK Cupid, his high school yearbook, educational and medical records, job applications and a book called "Ghost Killers" which focuses on how to get rid of ghosts.
The prosecution's list includes swabs of stains in the master bedroom of Christensen's apartment, a mattress, carpet, a baseball bat, and drywall.
Electronics were also taken from the apartment. Prosecutors said they found information researching serial killers, human decomposition, and pictures of women bound and gagged.
There are also searches on a website about fetishes for abduction fantasies.