(WAND) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning the public about even more hand sanitizers that may contain methanol, a substance that can prove deadly to people.
WAND-TV reported in late June about nine total sanitizers the FDA had recalled due to the potential presence of methanol (wood alcohol). A list of unapproved sanitizers now sits at over 80 products.
According to the FDA, leaders have seen a sharp increase in hand sanitizer products labeled to contain ethanol but tested positive for methanol. Methanol can be toxic to a person's skin when absorbed and can be life-threatening when a person ingests it.
The FDA said it learned of adults and children ingesting hand sanitizers with methanol in them. Effects have included blindness, hospitalizations and death.
"Methanol is not an acceptable ingredient for hand sanitizers and must not be used due to its toxic effects," the FDA said. "FDA’s investigation of methanol in certain hand sanitizers is ongoing. The agency will provide additional information as it becomes available."
Consumers who are exposed to hand sanitizers containing methanol and have experienced symptoms should immediately seek treatment for methanol poisoning. Substantial exposure can lead to nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.
"Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk for methanol poisoning, young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk," the FDA added.
Click here for the full list of sanitizers and more information from the FDA.
