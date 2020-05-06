LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Litchfield Skyview Drive-In movie theater will open this weekend for its 70th consecutive season.
Drive-In theaters are now allowed to operate under the current Stay-At-Home order in Illinois.
The state has provided social distancing guidelines for theaters.
New regulations include asking cars to park with only one vehicle in between each set of poles, leaving an empty space between each vehicle, and not sitting on the back of the vehicle, hatch or outside in a lawn chair.
Playground and outdoor seating areas will open at a later date.
The snack bar will be open with a new minimal contact order and pick-up window.
Bathrooms will be cleaned throughout the night on a regular basis.
Staff will be wearing personal protective gear.
On Friday, May 8 and Saturday, May 9, the Goonies will be playing at 8:25 p.m.
On Sunday, May 10, the monthly second Sunday flashback feature will be Dazed and Confused. Gates will open all three nights at 7:30.
The next weekend, May 15 and 16, the theater will be showing ET with gates opening at 7:30 and the show starting at 8:20.
