SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A student-operated restaurant at a Springfield community college is about to reopen!
Bistro Verde at Lincoln Land Community College will offer curbside pickup during the fall 2020 semester as "Bistro To Go." It will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. and from Sept. 17 to Nov. 19, with the only exception being Nov. 3 - the day of the 2020 presidential election.
LLCC culinary arts, baking and pastry, and hospitality students will serve takeout soups, salads, sandwiches, baked goods and coffees with the help of local shef Jordan Coffey. Coffey is formerly of American Harvest and of the upcoming Luminary Provisions. He will serve as executive guest chef instructor for the fall semester.
The menu is expected to feature items such as smoked chicken tortilla soup, roasted pear salad, grilled and chilled shrimp tacos, a short rib melt, chicken pot pie and apple bread pudding, according to a press release. There will also be weekly chef specials.
More information and the menu can be found here. People can place lunch orders by clicking here or by calling (217)786-2821. Meals must be paid by credit or debit card.
There will be reserved parking spots for curbside pickup on the east side of the Workforce Careers Center on the LLCC Springfield campus. A customer should park, call the above number and give the name on the order, along with the vehicle make/model, to have the order delivered.
