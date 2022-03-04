DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - If you're looking for a dog, you're in luck - the Macon County Animal Shelter has plenty of them.
There were no cats available at the facility and only two kittens on the whole shelter as of Friday. It had 22 total dogs at that time, which is double the normal amount.
Workers aren't overwhelmed, but they said they are eager to help the animals find new homes.
"(Saturday) is going to be a beautiful day and we'd love to have people come out and take a dog that they choose out in the backyard, walk it around (and) play with it a while," said Shirley Stanley, president of the Decatur & Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation. "If they are thinking of bringing a dog into their home and they already have a dog, we sure welcome them bringing their present dog out and letting them have a play date and see how they do."
The shelter is running a March special in which all dogs can be adopted for $25.
