FORYSTH, Ill. (WAND) - A local business is going above and beyond to give back to the community in the new year.
Central Cremation Center has been serving families since early November of 2021. It found a local market niche offering cremation packages, including one for veterans at a cheaper price.
More families face end-of-life decisions and are choosing cremation with the onslaught of COVID-19.
"You know, here locally, you are looking at 65 to 70 percent give or take, and that number is not going to go the other way by any means," said CEO Tom Cantwell.
The business has chosen to help community non-profits every month, starting with Macon County CASA.
"Macon County CASA is a great one for me," said Cantwell. "I'm good friends with executive director Julia Livingston. I think what they do for child advocacy is great, given I have two young kids at 4 and 6 year old. Anything you can do to help out the youth is always a great cause."
Others to receive a donation from a percentage of profits include the Boys and Girls Club, the Salvation Army, God's Shelter of Love, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and the Macon County Honor Guard.
A person can suggest a non-profit by visiting the Central Cremation Center website or by calling (217)859-8100.
