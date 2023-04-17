URBANA, ILL. (WAND) - Sola Gratia Farm has been farming on four to 15 archers of land for the past 12 years. They grow about 50 different vegetables and donate a 10% to 30% of their produce to local foodbanks and programs.
"Our farm is started by St. Matthew Lutheran Church to address food insecurity in our community. We donate about a third of everything we grow into the community. We have become a really important partner in the City of Urbana and also in Champaign," said Traci Barkley, Director of Sola Gratia Farm.
According to Feeding Illinois, one in 12 families in Illinois struggle with hunger. John Williams, farm manager at Sola Gratia Farm, says access to healthy options are even harder to get.
"Consumers that are in need of it because fresh produce is often that last bit. It's easier to get something fast food."
On Tuesday, Urbana City Council approved for $150,000 in ARPA funding for the farm. Barkley says the funds will help expand into their dream farm.
"This funding will help us make our farm dreams a reality so we can continue to feed our community," said Barkley.
Sola Gratia sells their produce at local markets. You can also find several events and volunteer opportunities on their website and Facebook page.
