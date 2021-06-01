SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Brian Pankey is a juggler who has a passion for finding unique ways to entertain people.
"So a lot of people just do the balls, rings and clubs, and I do bean bag chairs, balance couches on my chin, queen size beds. I balance seven chairs stacked on top of each other, I do a lot of different fire stuff," he said.
Pankey picked up juggling at the age of 14 after visiting a local magic shop. He realized he was good at it and started winning international awards by the age of 15.
"I kind of found a niche at it," Pankey said. "You know, a lot of things I wasn't good at, like sports, like team sports. But for me, it's a solo thing, and if I mess up its all on me, I can't blame anybody else, so I really put a lot of work into building up my act."
He has now competed on two seasons of America's Got Talent, along with an appearance on The Gong Show.
Pankey said he has traveled all over the world juggling, and even large crowds he has encountered at Madison Square Garden don't scare him. His dream is to have a one-man show in Las Vegas.
"I want to get a one man show in Vegas and you know, do really huge props, balance couches on my chin, you know, bean bag chairs, stuff that I can't carry around, because I have a van and I'm limited to what I can carry, but I want to do this huge one-man show with just a prop full of stuff," he said.
You can watch Brian Pankey compete on America's Got Talent on WAND.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.