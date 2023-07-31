DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - "Senseless" and "tragic" is how Decatur Police Chief, Shane Brandel, described the death of 15-year-old, Tyler Eubanks. Police say he was lured to an abandoned building by two fellow 15-year-old boys.
"Not only do you have one fifteen-year-old that's dead, but now you have at least two other fifteen-year-olds that are going to spend decades in prison for this."
Eubanks' family first reported him missing on Sunday. Brandel said shortly after, police received a welfare check call to an abandoned building at the 400 block of W. Harrison Ave.
Related Links
At the scene, officers found Eubanks strangled and stabbed to death. Brandel told WAND that a juvenile told relevant information to their parents which helped spark the welfare check.
"Kids sometime talk. In this case, luckily, one of the other juveniles that have heard relevant information told their parents. And their parent contacted us," said Brandel.
Community members are remembering the 15-year-old's life. Eubank's pastor, Todd McClelland, described the teen as quiet, respectful and full of dreams and goals.
"Tyler was awesome, he was awesome. He had a vision, had dreams when he was around here. Quiet, kept to himself," said McClelland.
Eubanks enjoyed going to bible school and was part of Antwane McClelland's Empowering Young Men mentor group. Just a week ago, Eubanks attended one of the group's events at the church.
"I just remember maybe by the age of about 5 or 6, he was very active when it came to activities. He was very competitive. Him and I would go back and forth with checkers. He was very respectful and just a joy to be around," said Tonyua McClelland, with Praise Church of God.
Eubanks leaves behind family, friends and goals of graduating high school and college.
He had shared his goals in a video released by his family:
"I'm just sitting here thinking about what I want to do when I grow up. Because I'm only 14 and still got a dream ahead of me. But life, my first dream to do is to graduate from high school, get my diploma and other things. Go to college, focus on a lot of other stuff. Focus on my family. Like, start my own business and charity. Yeah, put some money in charity. When I start playing, if I play for LSU or other teams. If I make it, which I'm going to make it cause I'm going to try and never give up."
The two teens suspected in the attack were arrested and are being detained at the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Facility.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.