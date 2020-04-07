LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - There are now five confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Logan Correctional Facility.
The cases include one inmate and four staff members, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections website.
Other details of those with COVID-19 in the facility have not been released.
As of Tuesday, Stateville Correctional Facility remained with the highest number of cases within IDOC. They have 39 staff members and 95 inmates with the virus.
