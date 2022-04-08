DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Macon County deputy is retiring from service after over 20 years of work.
Lisa Friis retired from her job Friday. Since 1999, she has worked as a court security officer, among other key roles in the Macon County Sheriff's Office.
Friis said she wanted to work as a juvenile probation officer, but was drawn to being a court officer based on daily interactions she has had with people.
"It has been a huge learning experience dealing with defendants and also dealing with victim's families, but I've enjoyed every minute of it," Friis said.
In retirement, Friis plans to help her husband with the family trucking company. She also will perform part time work at the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center to help train the next group of female deputies.
