MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Health Department reported a single-day record 88 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
The latest rise in cases brings Macon County to 2,283 total COVID-19 cases. A total of 23 people were in the hospital with COVID-19 Thursday and 48 people had died in the county at that time.
The health department is encouraging the community to practice social distancing and follow face covering practices to prevent the spread of the virus.
People who have COVID-19 symptoms should call their primary physician first. They should not go to a hospital emergency room or doctor's office unless it is a true emergency.
Those without a primary care physician can call one of the following:
- DMH Medical Group: (217) 876-2856
- HSHS Medical Group Patient Advocate: (844) 520-8897
- Crossing Healthcare: (217) 877-9117
- SIU: (217) 872-3800
For COVID-19 screenings, call:
- Crossing Healthcare: (217) 877-9117
- HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital 24/7 COVID-19 Hotline: (217) 464-2966
COVID-19 testing sites include:
- Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing in the Decatur Civic Center Parking Lot
Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until noon
- Crossing Healthcare: Patients should call (217) 877-9117.
- SIU: Patients should call (217) 872-3800.
- HSHS Medical Group: Free drive-through testing by appointment only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 4965 Lost Bridge Rd., Decatur, IL
-Registration through MyChart is required for testing.
Non-HSHS Patients can visit: HSHSMGCovidTesting.org to set up an account
HSHS Patients can visit: HSHSMGCovidTesting.org or their MyChart account
- CVS: Visit www.cvs.com
Those who visit health care facilities should be prepared to be screened before entering, health department officials said.
