DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Two major bridge projects are moving forward in Decatur after years of planning. Reas Bridge and the Brush College overpass could see construction begin this year or in 2024.
“I’ve been investing in Brush College Road as long as I’ve been in public life,” U.S. Senator Dick Durbin told WAND News while visiting Decatur on Monday. Durbin has helped secure federal funding for the project which has a price tag of $59.5 million. IDOT is expected to let bids for the overpass in June.
Macon County Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield says construction could begin later this year on renovations to Reas Bridge. The project has a price tag of more than $30 million but still needs $3 million to be fully funded. Greenfield says he will be working to obtain the remain funds over the next two years.
