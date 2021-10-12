SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Shelbyville man has admitted to the April murder of his grandmother.
Clayton Anderson admitted to killing 72-year-old Sherry D. Hubbartt. Hubbartt was reported missing by her family on April 17, 2021. At that time, she and her 2009 Chevrolet Impala were missing.
While her whereabouts were unknown, her debit card was used at businesses in Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado and Utah. Her vehicle was located on the night of April 17 after a report of occupants shooting at moving vehicles.
The Nevada Highway Patrol and Las Vegas Metro police pursued the vehicle at high speeds through the Las Vegas strip until it crashed on Interstate 15. Anderson was found to be the driver and BB guns were found in the vehicle after a search.
Thomas Miller, who has charges pending for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and concealment of a homicidal death in Shelby County, was identified as the passenger.
Authorities later found Hubbartt's body in her Shelbyville home inside of a bedroom closet. After an autopsy, a forensic pathologist found strangulation was her cause of death. Anderson admitted he strangled Hubbartt after a verbal argument with her.
On Sept. 30, 2021, Anderson was moved from a Las Vegas detention center to the Shelby County Jail after serving a sentence in Las Vegas stemming from the April high-speed chase.
The investigation into this case was led by the Illinois State Police with help from the Shelby County Sheriff's Department, the Decatur Police Department, the Nevada Highway Patrol and the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.
Shelby County State's Attorney Nichole Kroncke praised the efforts of all of the law enforcement agencies who were involved.
“The collaborative efforts of five separate law enforcement agencies led to a brutal murderer being swiftly brought to justice for his unconscionable crime. This case resulted in an agreement to the harshest punishment available under Illinois law as a result of the thorough investigation completed by these dedicated law enforcement agencies.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with Sherry Hubbartt and her family at this time. We hope this outcome brings Sherry’s family some measure of peace.”
