DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man charged in a deadly Decatur shooting is now facing three counts of first degree murder.
According to police, Kaderius D. Wright-Jarrett,18, was originally arrested on Sunday, June 5, for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
After further investigation into the murder of Sadarius D. Givens, 20, of Decatur, police say Wright-Jarrett now faces three counts of first degree murder.
Officials report at approximately 2:00 a.m. on June 5, Decatur Police responded to 333 E. Center, in reference to shots being fired and multiple persons being shot.
Upon arrival a victim, Sadarius D. Givens was pronounced dead.
During the course of the investigation and while working with the Macon County State’s Attorney’s Office probable cause to arrest Wright-Jarrett was established.
Charges were brought against Wright-Jarret, through the Macon County State’s Attorney’s Office, with three(3) counts of First degree Murder being filed.
The investigation is continuing. The Decatur Police Department has no further comment at this time.
Anyone with information about this crime or other felony crimes is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department at 424-2711 or Crime Stoppers at 423-TIPS(8477).
