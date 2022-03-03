SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield man has been charged with murder in connection to a March 2021 shooting.
Robert L. Hill, 25, is accused of shooting and killing James Simpson with a handgun on March 23, 2021. James was shot in the 2800 block of Clear Lake Avenue in Springfield, police said.
According to the Sangamon County State's Attorney's Office, Hill faces 45 years to life in prison if he is found guilty. He was arrested on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Big Muddy Correctional Center in Ina after the Illinois Department of Corrections released him from custody on an unrelated matter.
Hill's bond is set at $3 million in Sangamon County. Prosecutors said additional charges may be filed against him before his March 10 preliminary hearing date.
“I am grateful for the dedicated investigative work performed by the entire team from the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office to solve this case and put my office in a position to hold the defendant accountable," said Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright in a press release. "This incident involved multiple rounds fired into a vehicle during the day in a populated area of Springfield, killing Mr. Simpson and wounding another victim. Our community will remain vigilant against such senseless acts of gun violence and we intend to do everything within our power to seek justice in this case.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.