DANVILLE, ILL. (WAND) - 29-year-old Dantrail Johnson, previously charged with aggravated battery of a child and bodily harm, has now been charged with murder. A Vermilion County court record showed that Johnson has now been charged with murder and intent to kill.
These charges are in connection to the death of two-year-old Cali Marie, a Danville toddler. Johnson was originally charged with aggravated battery of a child, but was released on bond.
The toddler's grandmother, Danielle Madlock, spoke to WAND News last month. During the interview, she called on officials to charge Johnson.
You can see the interview here.
