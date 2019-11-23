YORK COUNTY, S.C (WAND) - A father of four is in critical condition after he fell off a ladder when putting up Christmas lights.
Family of Jason Blair, a father to four young children, says Blair often picked up odd jobs to provide for his family.
This week while hired to hang Christmas lights at a home, witnesses say Blair was reaching for a strand of lights when he slipped off his ladder, falling head-first onto the concrete driveway.
Homeowner Stephanie Haas, who hired Blair said the mailman was the first to discover him. He was quickly taken to Carolina's Medical Center.
Haas set up a GoFundMe to help pay for Blair's medical expenses. "Along with a severe brain injury that required surgery to remove a portion of his skull, he also sustained several skull fractures, broken ribs, a blood clot in his lung, and all over body bruising. While we were at the hospital the blood clot in his lung grew larger causing his lung to collapse. They pushed us out of the room and placed in an emergency chest tube. He is on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma. Moving forward there is little hope for recovery," she wrote in the description.
Each year there are more than 164,000 emergency room-treated injuries and 300 deaths, all caused by falls from ladders, according to the World Health Organization.
So far the GoFundMe has raised nearly $9,000. You can help donate at https://www.gofundme.com/f/jason-blair039s-medical-expenses