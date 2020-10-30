EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A man who helped cover up a Beecher City murder is headed to prison.
Aaron Kaiser, 37, was involved in helping to bury the body of Paris woman Kimberly Mattingly, 29. Mattingly had been reported as missing on April 15.
Christopher Glass, 37, is accused of being the person to shoot Mattingly multiple times on April 6. Investigators found her body on April 29 near 15852 N. 1st St.
A jury found Kaiser guilty of concealment of a homicidal death on Aug. 26. On Friday, he was sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison, to be followed by one year of mandatory supervised release. He was credited for 185 days served.
Glass, who is charged with murder and concealment of a homicidal death, is set to begin a jury trial on Nov. 23, 2020. Pretrial is scheduled for Nov. 12.
