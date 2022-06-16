IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man was killed in an accident between a homemade go-kart and a vehicle in Iroquois County this week.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of County Road 1300 E. and County Road 400 N. on Tuesday.
Police said a vehicle driven by Joel Kaeb, 36, of rural Cissna Park collided with a homemade go-kart being driven by James Trent, 53, of Cissna Park at the intersection.
The vehicle went into the ditch. Trent was ejected from the go-kart.
Kaeb was not injured. Tret was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.
Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.
