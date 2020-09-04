SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities have identified a man who died in a Springfield motorcycle crash.
Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the man who died as 18-year-old Jacob Inskip of Springfield. According to Allmon, autopsy results showed Inskip died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.
Police said they responded at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday to the crash scene along North Cotton Hill Road. Details about what caused the crash are still unknown.
The Sangamon County Coroner's Office and Springfield Police Department are investigating.
