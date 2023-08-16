DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The man accused of shooting and killing two people in Decatur in July has entered a plea of not guilty.
Raheim D. Davis, 28, appeared before a Macon County judge on charges of first-degree murder.
Davis entered a plea of not guilty.
According to police, two people were found dead inside of a vehicle in Decatur in the early morning hours of July 21.
Decatur Police said a caller reported seeing two unresponsive people inside a vehicle just before 5 a.m.
Officers found a 19-year-old man and a 30-year-old man dead inside the vehicle. Macon County Coroner, Michael Day, identified the men as 19-year-old Karlondus Thomas and 30-year-old Andrell O'Neal, both of Decatur.
According to the coroner, both men were victims of gunshot trauma. The shooting occurred in another location in town, and they were driven to South Webster Street by a third person seeking aid. Autopsies were done at the McLean County Coroner's Morgue in Bloomington.
Davis has a pre-trial hearing set for Oct. 5 at 9 a.m.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.