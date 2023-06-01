SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Southern Illinois will soon be home to a new 80,000 square foot manufacturing facility for PVC compounds used in electric vehicles in solar panels.
Gov. JB Pritzker announced Thursday morning that Manner Polymers will invest $54 million and create more than 60 jobs at the future facility in Mt. Vernon. The North American manufacturer chose Illinois for its 100% solar-powered facility after hearing about the state's incentives for electric vehicle manufacturers and unmatched infrastructure.
"Once operations commence in the fall of 2025, Manner Polymers' production capacity will skyrocket by 100 million pounds - not only expanding the company's reach, but also strengthening our domestic supply chain for dozens of its customers," Pritzker said.
This is the second company to take advantage of tax credits created under the Reimagining Energy and Vehicles in Illinois, or REV, Act. CEO Raj Bhargava said Jefferson County is the perfect location for their next manufacturing facility because of the talented workforce, access to rail, and the state's commitment to sustainability.
"We all believe in the importance of good high-paying jobs," Bhargava said. "We all believe in the importance of advanced manufacturing, and we all believe in the importance of environmental sustainability."
Manner Polymers plans to build its state-of-the-art flexible PVC manufacturing facility with a 15 acre solar field on site.
The REV Illinois program offers competitive incentives for companies choosing to expand in or relocate to the state to manufacture parts for electric vehicles or renewable energy projects. State leaders said Manner Polymers will support Pritzker's goal of reaching 100% renewable energy by 2050 and putting 1 million electric vehicles on the road by 2030.
"Illinois is rejecting the outdated notion that going green stifles economic growth because the opposite is true," said Kristin Richards, Director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. "Investing in the clean energy economy is great for business and great for the environment."
Democrats and Republicans said this is a major win for job growth and industry expansion that will help boost the local and state economy.
"Southern Illinois has always been a very business friendly region, which is primed to attract new and innovating economic development," said Sen. Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro). "The Mt. Vernon area in particular has essential access to interstates, air, and rail, which are necessary for any growing business. I am glad to see this region receive the economic development recognition it so rightfully deserves."
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
