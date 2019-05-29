SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A bill meant to legalize recreational marijuana in Illinois has passed the state Senate.
HB 1438 went through the Senate with a 38-17 vote Wednesday night. A link to the bill is available here.
The bill would make possessing and purchasing up to 30 grams of the drug legal for adults. It also would create a regulated marijuana market and allow medical patients to grow it at home.
Sen. Heather Steans and Rep. Kelly Cassidy are sponsors.
If passed, adults would be able to buy marijuana in Illinois as soon as the start of 2020.