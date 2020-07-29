FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - With high school football season officially moved to the spring in Illinois, a Macon County high school is thinking about adjustments to marching band.
Sarah Lidy, district band director for Maroa-Forsyth schools, told WAND-TV the band program may consider flipping its year and starting out with a "concert band type setting." She is considering an increased number of performances with shows happening outside for parents and the community to come watch.
The band program announced on Facebook it is canceling rehearsals for Thursday, July 30 and Friday, July 31, along with camp next week. More updates for the fall 2020 marching season are expected to be available through email.
Lidy said the hope is to jump into marching season in the spring, when the IHSA announced football is now expected to be played. The new spring 2021 athletic schedule starts on Feb. 15.
"If we cannot be present for games, then we will for sure be ready for fall 2021," Lidy said. "Our color guard instructor plans to continue color guard throughout the year to give some non-competitive color guard performances in the winter and spring."
Lidy added plans may evolve as the pandemic situation changes.
